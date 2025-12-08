Rock The Bells Cruise Announce 2026 Lineup Featuring Public Enemy, E-40, Too $hort & More

Home News Cait Stoddard December 8th, 2025 - 3:10 PM

Fresh off a triumphant 2025 cruise with Juvenile, Da Brat, MC Lyte, Lupe Fiasco and other acts, Rock The Bells has announced the return of its legendary Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience for 2026. After three consecutive sold-out years and tens of thousands of fans on the waitlist, the 2026 cruise moves to a brand-new and state-of-the-art ship,Norwegian Joy, which is twice the size of previous years and extends the experience with an additional day at sea.

The cruise sails to Montego Bay, Jamaica, for the first time, where guests can enjoy the day at local beaches with music, food, drinks and vibes. Guests will enjoy six complimentary dining options and over 20 specialty restaurants and bars, featuring elevated cuisines that reimagine how Hip-Hop culture is celebrated at sea. For tickets and more information, click here.

The 2026 lineup includes T.I., E-40, Warren G, Jermaine Dupri, Too $hort, Rob Base, Rah Digga, Public Enemy, Bahamadia, Masta Ace, and more special guests to be announced. On the turntables, Jermaine Dupri, DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Money, Mannie Fresh, DJ Quik, DJ Spinderella, DJ Scratch, DJ Diamond Kuts, and DJ Epps will keep the energy flowing all week. In addition, guests will enjoy performances from Bill Bellamy, Kym Whitley, Tacarra Williams, Alton Walker, and more, creating a unique Hip-Hop and comedy hybrid experience that only Rock The Bells can offer.

Photo Credit: April Siese