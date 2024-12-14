Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Sample Tom Petty On New Single “Last Dance With Mary Jane”

Home News Catalina Martello December 14th, 2024 - 8:01 AM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

The exciting duo, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have come out with their highly anticipated album, Missionary and with a short film alongside the album. In the album the duo released a track that sampled Tom Petty’s “Last Dance With Mary Jane,” the track features Petty and also Jelly Roll.

According to a press release Dre said,“I have this video clip with Tom Petty saying ‘If Dre ever samples the song Mary Jane’s Last Dance, he’s going to have an instant hit on his hands.’ It comes along with a massive amount of trust. And you know, Snoop’s putting his entire career and his legacy and everything that he’s built in my hands. So I have to really nurture that and make sure it’s presented in the right way.”

The song is fast as Snoop opens it with his typical fast rap style. The beat matches the speed of his voice which makes the song easy to follow. After Snoop finishes his flow, the sample comes in, “Last dance with Mary Jane/ One more time to kill the pain.” Snoop quickly finishes the lyrics with his own saying, “Even before the fame she was my novacaine.” And then the sample swoops back in finishing Snoop’s own lyrics. The track goes back and forth between the two while adding Petty’s signature harmonica riff in the tempo. The mix between Petty’s sample and Snoop was executed very well as their voices seem to almost melt into each other as they finish eachother’s lyrics.

The track list for the rest of the album Missionary is below along with the short film.