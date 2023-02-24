Mount Westmore Share Music Video For “Motto”

Home News Trisha Valdez February 24th, 2023 - 3:52 PM

West Coast rap legends have released a music video for their newest single, Motto. Mount Westmore includes rap legends, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort.

According to MNRK music group, “Mount Westmore are pleased to announce the release of their newest single, Motto, off their December 9. 2022 studio album release, Snoop Cube 40 $hort.”

MNRK music group also talked about the other tracks following the single such as Too Big and Free Game.

Mount Westmore have kept the same type of tone in any song they have made. The tone being, they are the kings and the legends and that is final. In the music video they keep it classic and have a black and white filter on for the whole video.

Motto has such a catchy sound to it; it makes you feel powerful yet laid back at the same time. The chorus is simple and easy to remember, however it will have you nodding your head to it has you sing along.

The rappers take their turn in the spotlight while they have dancers in the background. To watch the full music video stream below.

