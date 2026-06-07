Olivia Rodrigo Debuts New Song “What’s Wrong With Me” with The Cure’s Robert Smith Live at Primavera Sound

Home News Jonah Schwartz June 7th, 2026 - 4:38 PM

Following her recent single release “The Cure” and the announcement of her upcoming album, You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love, Pitchfork reports that Olivia Rodrigo shocked fans by debuting her new song “What’s Wrong With Me’ live at the Primavera Sound music festival with the Cure’s very own Robert Smith. Watch the video below.

“What’s Wrong With Me” is Rodrigo’s first original collaboration, and her duet partner should come as no surprise given the pop star’s long history of giving love toward the rock legend, calling Smith a “personal hero” before bringing him out to perform “Just Like Heaven” and “Friday I’m In Love” at Glastonbury last year. The lead single from her new album, You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love, “Drop Dead” also references “Just Like Heaven.”

“This song is special to me for so many reasons, but primarily because it’s my first song I’ve ever done a feature on, which is really exciting,” Rodrigo told the crowd before introducing the new track. “I can’t believe that this song exists with the person it exists with, and I’m just so fucking over the moon.”

The Cure also performed at Primavera Sound this weekend, marking their first show since the death of guitarist and keyboardist Perry Bamonte in December of last year. You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love is set to release June 12. Rodrigo has also announced a world tour with dates from September to spring 2027.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock