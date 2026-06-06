The Cure Play “Mint Car” Live For First Time Since 2016 During Primavera Sound Festival

Home News Lana June 6th, 2026 - 10:26 PM

The Cure surprised fans at Primavera Sound 2026 by dusting off a deep-cut favorite, performing “Mint Car” live for the first time in nearly a decade during their headlining set in Barcelona. The song, originally released on the band’s 1996 album Wild Mood Swings, had not appeared in The Cure’s live repertoire since 2016. Its unexpected return was one of the standout moments of the group’s sprawling Primavera Sound performance, which featured a career-spanning set list packed with fan favorites and rarities.

Fronted by Robert Smith, The Cure delivered another marathon festival performance, continuing their reputation for lengthy and unpredictable live shows. Fans in attendance quickly took to social media to share footage of the rare “Mint Car” performance, with many celebrating the song’s long-awaited comeback.

The appearance of “Mint Car” marked one of several surprises during the band’s Primavera Sound set. The Cure have frequently rotated lesser-played tracks into their live shows throughout their recent touring cycle. Despite the time lapse, veteran fans reacted with particular excitement to the song’s return after almost a decade.

According to Consequence, the performance marked the first time the band had played the track live since 2016, making it one of the most notable moments of their Primavera Sound appearance.

Watch fan-shot footage below

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat