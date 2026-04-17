Olivia Rodrigo Shares Gorgeous New Single & Video “Drop Dead”

Home News Steven Taylor April 17th, 2026 - 3:32 PM

Fans finally have a taste of Olivia Rodrigo’s newest works, as today the singer shared the first single off her upcoming third album. “Drop Dead,” the first song off You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl so in Love to be shared ahead of it’s full release later this year in June, was shared today with a video. As Consequence reports, the video can be found on her YouTube channel.

The video begins with the artist and song title written on a pink background, with a bit of decorations of hearts and a fuzzy, VHS-like effect on the video. The video begins with Rodrigo dancing in what appears to be a nightclub, with a hazy afterimage filter that gives the entire video an ethereal, dream-like atmosphere. It suits the song quite well, as light electronic sounds make up the instrumentals of the start of the song, alongside her vocals. As the video cuts to Rodrigo laying in bed on a laptop (probably referring to the previous lyric of her spending a night “bored in bed” where she “stalked you on the internet”), flashing light emanate from the computer as the instrumentals build up. After the drop, more upbeat and poppy instrumentals take over as Rodrigo dances down an empty hall, delivering lines in a fast paced manner over instrumentals that keep up the dreamy atmosphere but come with much more energy.

“Drop Dead” comes ahead of You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl so in Love’s release set for June 12th, 2026. The artist called the coming album a “creative challenge” as it was written during a previous relationship, citing many of her own emotions from that time as inspiration for the coming album.