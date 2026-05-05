The Rolling Stones Announce New Album Foreign Tongues For July 2026 Release Featuring Paul McCartney, The Cure’s Robert Smith & Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Share New Single “In The Stars”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 5th, 2026 - 11:53 AM

Today, The Rolling Stones has announce the release of their highly anticipated new studio album. Foreign Tongues, which will be arriving on July 10, from Capitol Records. The incredibly vibrant 14-track collection follows less than three years after the band’s universally acclaimed, Grammy Award-winning Hackney Diamonds, which topped charts worldwide and achieved multi-platinum success.

The new album will be introduced by the upbeat and infectious lead single “In the Stars,” released digitally on May 5, alongside the album’s opening track “Rough and Twisted.” “In The Stars” receives a physical release on May 15. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood are set to attend a media launch for Foreign Tongues later today in Brooklyn, New York. Also, the album features standout performances from Jagger, Richards and Wood, alongside their core collaborators including Darryl Jones, Matt Clifford and Steve Jordan.

Foreign Tongues will also includes a special appearance from the late Charlie Watts, which was captured during one of his final recording sessions before his passing in 2021. Additional contributions come from an impressive line-up of guest artists, including Steve Winwood, Paul McCartney, The Cure’s Robert Smith and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

As for the music, “In The Stars” is a stunning composition by how the instrumentation smacks the background with The Rolling Stones’s signature 70s rock song sound, while Jagger uses his iconic vocals and attitude to be the human connection some people have fallen in love with for decades. The band’s last album, Hackney Diamonds was a stellar project and “In The Stars” offers a sizzling treat of the album’s follow will be like. It is only rock and people and surely, some listeners will enjoy the ditty just as much.