RIP: Perry Bamonte Of The Cure Dead At 65

Home News Steven Taylor December 26th, 2025 - 2:34 PM

Perry Bamonte, English musician and artist known best as guitarist and keyboardist for The Cure, has died at the age of 65. The tragic news was announced earlier today, December 26th, via an announcement on the band’s website, according to NME.com. “It is with enormous sadness that we confirm the death of our great friend and bandmate Perry Bamonte,” the post reads, “Who passed away after a short illness at home over Christmas. Quiet, intense, intuitive, constant and hugely creative, ‘Teddy’ was a warm hearted and vital part of The Cure story. Our thoughts and condolences are with all his family. He will be very greatly missed.”

Born September 3rd 1960 in London, Bamonte initially joined the Cure’s road crew in 1984 thanks to his younger brother Daryl who worked as tour manager for the band. Bamonte was technician and personal assistant to band lead and frontman Robert Smith. Already having familiarity with the guitar, Smith’s sister Janet taught Bamonte piano and keyboards. When then-keyboardist Roger O’Donell left the band in 1990, Bamonte took over the role, first joining for 1992’s Wish and remaining for the next three albums. He was dismissed in 2005, where he later joined the group Love Amongst Ruin in 2012. He reconnected with The Cure for their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2019, and officially rejoined in 2022 to join the band for their Shows of a Lost World concert series. He was set to continue performing alongside the band live into 2026.