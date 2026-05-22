Olivia Rodrigo Shares Vulnerable New Single & Video “The Cure”

Home News Steven Taylor May 22nd, 2026 - 3:43 PM

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock

Continuing the hype for her upcoming album You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, Olivia Rodrigo has shared another single off her highly anticipated next release. As Consequence reports, “The Cure” was released today, marking the album’s second single released thus far, and it comes with a video as well. Said video can be found on Rodrigo’s YouTube channel.

The video fittingly stars a nurse experimenting with hearts and different substances, trying to find a titular “cure.” The title may suggest inspiration from the band of the same name, but that isn’t the case – though Rodrigo has performed alongside the punk group and both have expressed mutual respect. The song’s somber mood and lyrics reflect her struggle, as every heart the nurse works on ultimately shrivels up, with Rodrigo singing the lines “But it don’t matter how your love feels anymore/It’ll never be the cure.” The video features a lot of creative visuals, such as the aforementioned substances in beakers or t threads coming out of Rodrigo when she sings the lyrics “I’m unraveled.” The song features more reserved instrumentation focused on acoustic guitar for the start, suiting the sad love song energy expected from the whole album, but towards the end, as Rodrigo cries “Why can’t you come stitch me up? Why can’t it ever be enough?,” the song explodes with an upbeat yet melancholic energy.

You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love is Rodrigo’s third studio album, coming out next month on June 12th, 2026.