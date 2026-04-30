Olivia Rodrigo Announces Fall 2026 & Winter 2027 North American Tour Dates With The Last Dinner Party, Wolf Alice, Grave Ives & More

Home News Cait Stoddard April 30th, 2026 - 1:57 PM

Today, Olivia Rodrigo has announced The Unraveled Tour, which is a massive 65-date run across North America, Europe and the UK. The tour supports her third studio album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, that will be out on June 12, through Geffen Records. Promoted by Live Nation, the global tour kicks off on September 25, in Hartford, CT at Peoples Bank Arena and features multi-night plays in cities around the world including Washington, DC, Chicago, Atlanta, Nashville, Vancouver, Oakland, Las Vegas, Stockholm, Paris, Milan and other places.

The tour will also include extended outings in key markets, with four nights at Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome, Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, and London’s The O2. Special guests Devon Again, Die Spitz, Grace Ives, The Last Dinner Party, and Wolf Alice will join Olivia on select dates. For tickets and more information, click here.

“drop dead”, the first song released from you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making Rodrigo the first artist to debut the lead singles from all of her studio albums at No. 1 on the Hot 100. Rodrigo is also the only artist born this century with multiple Hot 100 with (“drop dead”, “vampire”, “good 4 u”, “drivers license”). you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love offers a mature, expansive and inspired sound from Rodrigo, while still grounded in the tenderness and originality of her beloved previous work.

The Unraveled Tour Dates

9/25 — Hartford, CT — PeoplesBank Arena+

9/26 — Hartford, CT — PeoplesBank Arena+

9/29 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena+

9/30 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena+

10/3 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena+

10/4 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena+

10/7 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center+

10/8 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center+

10/11 — Chicago, IL — United Center+

10/12 — Chicago, IL — United Center+

10/15 — Boston, MA — TD Garden+

10/17 — Boston, MA — TD Garden+

10/21 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre+

10/22 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre+

10/26 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena+

10/27 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena+

10/29 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center+

10/30 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center+

11/7 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena^

11/8 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena^

11/11 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena^

11/12 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena^

11/15 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center^

11/16 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center^

11/19 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena^

11/20 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena^

11/23 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena^

11/24 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena^

12/1 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena^

12/2 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena^

12/7 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena^

12/8 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena^

12/11 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena^

12/12 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena^

12/15 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center^

12/16 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center^

12/19 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena^

12/20 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena^

1/12 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome#^

1/13 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome#^

1/16 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome#^

1/17 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome#^

1/11 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center#^

1/12 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center#^

1/15 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center#^

1/16 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center#^

+ Wolf Alice

^ Devon Again

# The Last Dinner Party

~ Grace Ives

= Die Spitz