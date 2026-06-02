Olivia Rodrigo Live Debuts “The Cure” & Covers CMAT’s “When A Good Man Cries”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 2nd, 2026 - 2:09 PM

According to BrooklynVegan.com, the world is less than a month away from the release of Olivia Rodrigo‘s third album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love and the artist has given a new performance on the BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. The performance included her new single “the cure” and a cover of CMAT’s “When A Good Man Cries,” which is off her 2025 album, Euro Country.

Also, CMAT recorded herself watching Olivia’s cover, by briefly writing writing: “she sang it better than me so now im toast . @oliviarodrigo pints ?” Olivia commented in reply, “I LITERALLY LOVE U SM.” For more on “the cure” and whether it sounds like Smashing Pumpkins or Foo Fighters, listen to the new episode of BV Weekly, which is available wherever you get podcasts.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock