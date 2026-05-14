Hayley Williams Invites Jack Antonoff, Bethany Cosentino, Jay Som & More Onstage During LA Show

Home News Cait Stoddard May 14th, 2026 - 6:30 PM

According to Jambase.com, Hayley Williams brought the Hayley Williams At A Bachelorette Party Tour to Los Angeles on Tuesday night and like other recent shows, the Paramore frontwoman was joined by special guests thought the performance. Jack Antonoff, Bethany Cosentino, Jay Som and Rachel Brown each took the stage alongside Williams at the first of three shows at the Wiltern Theatre.

Antonoff, the Bleachers frontman and accomplished producer, joined Williams for “Good Ol’ Days,” which is a track from her 2025 solo album, Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party. Williams debuted “Good Ol’ Days” live alongside Antonoff and Bleachers at a Rolling Stone Musicians on Musicians event at New York City’s Beacon Theatre last October. Jay Som, who is the stage name of Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Melina Duterte, performed her collaboration with Williams, “Past Lives.” The song appeared on Jay Som’s 2025 album, Belong, which featured Williams on the track.

Bethany Cosentino, the Best Coast singer-songwriter who has been based in Los Angeles since the band’s formation in 2009, closed out the show with Williams on the album’s finale, “Parachute.” The song has become a recurring guest-spot feature throughout the Hayley Williams At A Bachelorette Party Tour.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin