Hayley Williams Joins American Football Onstage For Performance Of “Uncomfortably Numb” During Kilby Block Party Set

Home News Beka Welsh May 18th, 2026 - 8:09 PM

According to Brooklyn Vegan, Hayley Williams joined American Football’s set at the Kilby Block Party festival for the performance of their collaborative song.

Williams wrapped up the North American leg of her Bachelorette Party tour this weekend at the music festival in Salt Lake City, after a round of shows in Los Angeles. Along with performing her own set, the singer also excited fans by joining the Midwest emo band, American Football, onstage for a surprise performance of “Uncomfortably Numb.” The song featuring Williams was originally released as a single before appearing on the band’s 2019 album, American Football (LP3).

The performance featured a heartfelt vocal duet between Williams and Mike Kensella, the lead vocalist and guitarist of American Football. The two singers traded off the delivery of the sorrowful lines and blended their voices, as in the studio recording, adding to the atmospheric sound of the song. The nature of the live performance enabled them to express the song’s emotional landscape more fully through their physical performances and variety of tone.

Hayley Williams joined American Football at Kilby Block Party for a performance of “Uncomfortably Numb.” 🎥: Prophet Media pic.twitter.com/Jw9IpMbAz2 — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) May 18, 2026

Fans had speculated about the possibility of this joint performance last month, after Kensella joined Williams at her Chicago show.