Hayley Williams Launches New Project Power Snatch With Daniel James, Shares New Track “Assignment”

Home News Steven Taylor January 30th, 2026 - 4:03 PM

Paramore‘s Hayley Williams already spent last year serving up solo work to high acclaim, and this week saw the drop of another project from the acclaimed singer. “Assignment” comes as a new single from the project Power Snatch, which sees Willaims working alongside Daniel James, who previously work alongside her on the recent release Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party. As BrooklynVegan reports, Power Snatch apepars to have been in the works for some time according to clues that inquisitive fans have found on the internet. While the track has yet to be released, the track was debuted on Apple Music 1 on Thursday, January 29th, and fans have since uploaded snippets of the track.

The short snippet features Williams singing in a dry, almost spoken word method over shredding guitar, creating an experimental and slightly industrial sound. While there is no word on when “Assignment” will have its full release, it’s not the first release from Power Snatch. An Instagram account for the group was found, which last summer posted a minute long clip of a currently unnamed song accompanied with a video.

More recently, in December, a Bandcamp page for the group shared a single called “DMs” which can be purchased for $1.

<a href="https://powersnatch.bandcamp.com/track/dms">DMs by Power Snatch</a>