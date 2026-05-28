Tom Morello’s Power To The People Festival 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Serj Tankian, Brittany Howard, Killer Mike, Foo Fighters & More

Home News Cait Stoddard May 28th, 2026 - 12:12 PM

According to NME.com, Tom Morello has announced a new Power To The People festival, which will see performances from Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters, Joan Baez, System of a Down’s Serj Tankian and other acts. The event will be taking place on October 3, at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD, and the festival is described as a non-partisan celebration of peace, justice, solidarity, music and community action. For rickets and more information, click here.

Dave Matthews, Brittany Howard, Dropkick Murphys, Jack Black, Cypress Hill, Killer Mike, grandson, The Neighborhood Kids, Taylor Momsen, Matt Cameron (Pearl Jam, Soundgarden), The Linda Lindas, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Morello himself and other talented souls will be performing at Power To The People as well. Also, artist Shepard Fairey is contributing to event by bringing artwork and playing a DJ se. The event looks to “bring together artists, fans, activists, organisations and community leaders for an unforgettable day celebrating the power of music and collective action to inspire change.”

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez