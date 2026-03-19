Dropkick Murphys Announce Special Acoustic Performance At No Kings Rally In Boston On March 28

Home News Cait Stoddard March 19th, 2026 - 3:57 PM

>As Dropkick Murphys wrapped their sold out For The People…In The Pit St. Patrick’s Day Tour in Boston this week with four days filled with memorable highlights, including a special appearance by longtime DKM vocalist Al Barr, the band has announced a special acoustic performance at the March 28, No Kings Boston rally on Boston Common. For nearly 30 years, through their music and charity work, Dropkick Murphys have advocated for workers’ rights and human rights.

No Kings Boston is expected to be Massachusetts’ biggest display of people power yet, as constituents mobilize en masse in nonviolent protest against the authoritarian takeover of the United States and for a democracy that works for everyone. Dropkick Murphys’ founder and vocalist Ken Casey said: “We’re happy to take part in anything that offers resistance to the horrible things that are happening in America today.” This will be the second year in a row that the band has participated in a major Boston rally (they performed at Hands Off in 2025), and Dropkick Murphys have continued to lend their voice to events around the country that have empowered people to stand together against injustice and abuses of power.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock