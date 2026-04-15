Manhattan Federal Court Jury Finds Live Nation & Ticketmaster Allegedly Monopolized Ticket Market In New Antitrust Trial Verdict

Home News Jasmina Pepic April 15th, 2026 - 4:53 PM

A Manhattan federal court jury has delivered a major verdict involving Live Nation and Ticketmaster. The decision centers on long-running claims that the companies allegedly dominated the live event ticketing industry. The outcome could have far-reaching consequences for how concerts and major events are organized and sold in the United States.

A jury found that Live Nation Entertainment and its subsidiary Ticketmaster allegedly monopolized the ticketing market, siding with arguments brought forward by a coalition of states in a high-profile antitrust trial. According to NBCNews, the case focused on allegations that the companies used their influence across venues, promotions and ticketing services to allegedly limit competition and inflate costs for consumers.

The lawsuit claimed the companies allegedly engaged in anticompetitive conduct that resulted in higher fees for fans and fewer choices for artists and venues. Prosecutors argued that Live Nation’s control over concert promotion and venue ownership allegedly gave Ticketmaster an unfair advantage in ticket sales, creating a system that discouraged competitors from entering the market.

The jury’s verdict follows weeks of testimony and evidence presented in Manhattan federal court. Reports indicate that internal business practices and market dominance were central to the case, with plaintiffs arguing that the companies allegedly leveraged their scale to maintain control over the industry.

Live Nation has denied wrongdoing and is expected to challenge the ruling, maintaining that it operates within legal boundaries and provides value to artists and fans. The court has not yet determined penalties, but potential outcomes could include financial damages or structural changes to the company’s operations.