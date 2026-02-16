Brittany Howard Covers Tina Turner’s “The Best” With St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

Home News Cait Stoddard February 16th, 2026 - 12:19 PM

According to Stereogum.com, on Sunday night, Brittnay Howard took part in the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra’s tribute to Tina Turner at St. Louis’ Jack C. Taylor Music Center. Turner famously came from Nutbush, Tennessee but she got her start singing in St. Louis nightclub. As part of that salute, Howard joined the orchestra to sing Turner’s hit “The Best,” which is not actually titled “Simply The Best” even though that is what everyone calls it.

While talking about the late artist, Howard said: “Tina Turner has inspired me since I was a child. Her spirit and her strength are reflected in her songs, which have shaped my own sound and my journey as an artist. Joining St. Louis CITY SC and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra in honoring her is personal for me. I am thrilled to celebrate Tina and her lasting legacy that continues resound today.”

According to stlcitysc.com, The tribute concert will also feature St. Louisan and The Voice finalist Kennedy Holmes, whose powerhouse performances have made her a hometown standout. In 2025, Holmes joined the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra in performing the National Anthem for CITY SC fans at Energizer Park and last year marked her 11th season performing with The Muny.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford