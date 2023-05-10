Austin City Limits Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, The Mars Volta and More

Home News Renita Wright May 10th, 2023 - 12:50 AM

The Mars Volta plays the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA USA on 21 October 2022.

Photo credit: Nicole Ditt

The Austin City Limits Music Festival is set to kick off in 2023 October and fans are eagerly anticipating what’s in store. Every year the ACL Festival draws crowds of thousands to Zilker Park in Austin, Texas for two weekends of live music, food, and pure fun. The festival will take place over two weekends: October 6-8 and October 13-15, 2023.

Zilker Park, which has been the festival’s home base since its inception is a 351-acre metropolitan park with 9 stages providng ample space for over 100 performances. Ticket holders will have access to food vendors, art installations and even a mini-fest for children. After a hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans are eagerly anticipating the return of the festival in 2023 which promises to be bigger than ever.

The star studded lineup for this year’s 3 day festival has just been announced. Headliners include Grammy award winning rapper song writer and producer Kendrick Lamar, The Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons, Odesza, The Lumineers, Shania Twain, Alanis Morisette, The 1975 and Hozier.

Other performers include Thirty Seconds to Mars, Niall Horan, Lil Yachty, Tove Lo, and Tanya Tucker and Grammy award winning rapper Glorilla who recently rose to success after the release of her song “F.N.F (Let’s Go)” produced by HitKidd.