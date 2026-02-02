Dave Matthews Band Announce Summer 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 2nd, 2026 - 8:52 PM

Today, Dave Matthews Band has announced a U.S. headline tour that will kick off with a trio of Texas shows on May 8, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, May 9, at Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion and May 11, at Moody Center in Austin. Dave Matthews Band will also perform during the inaugural seasons of three new venues: Mystic Lake Amphitheater in Shakopee, MN on June 23, Morton Amphitheater in Kansas City, MO on June 24 and Acrisure Amphitheater in Grand Rapids, MI on July 7-8.

An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association will begin on Tuesday, January 27, at 9:00 a.m. ET by clicking at here. General onsale for tickets begin on Friday, February 20, at 10 a.m. local venue time.

Dave Matthews Band is the highest-ranked American headliner on Pollstar’s list of the “25 Most Popular Touring Artists of The Millennium,” coming in at number four. The group has sold 19.5 million tickets in the past 25 years and is one of only three artists in the top 25 with more than 1,000 shows recorded in the box-office archives since 2001. Since debuting in 1991, Dave Matthews Band has sold a combined 38 million CDs and DVDs and more than 25 million tickets, making them the second-largest ticket seller in history.

Dave Matthews Band Tour Dates

5/8 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

5/9 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

5/11 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

5/15 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

5/16 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater

5/25 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

5/26 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/29 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

5/30 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

6/5 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

6/6 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

6/10 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

6/12 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

6/13 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

6/23 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater

6/24 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater

6/ 26 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

6/27 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

7/7 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater

7/8 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater

7/10 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

7/11 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

7/14 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavillion

7/15 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavillion

7/17 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/18 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/21 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/22 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

7/24 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

7/25 – Hartford, CT – The Meadows Music Theatre

8/28 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/29 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

9/4 – George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre

9/5 – George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre

9/6 – George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre