Cypress Hill Announces New Album Dios Bendiga For July 2026 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Campeones”

Home News Aryn Honaker April 25th, 2026 - 5:16 PM

Hip hop legends Cypress Hill announced their new album Dios Bendiga on Friday. It’ll be their first full-length Spanish project and will mark their first complete album in four years. It’s set to release on July 24 via HYBE Latin America. Alongside the announcement, they released a new single, “Campeones,” with a music video.

​Their new song features the original founding member, Mellow Man Ace, and was produced by the Grammy-nominated DJ Flict. The track is bold and a reminder of the sound that solidified their place in the hip-hop scene. The video depicts a spirited street with people dancing, skateboarding, smoking, and enjoying themselves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cypress Hill (@cypresshill)

The forthcoming album is set to feature iconic Latin artists, including Mexican rapper Alemán and Argentine rapper and singer Trueno. Furthermore, the project seeks to honor the group’s heritage and be a symbol of hope.

“Dios Bendiga is more than just a collection of songs; it’s a prayer for the culture,” member B-Real said. “This album serves as a definitive reminder that our heritage isn’t a trend, but a divine legacy and a global future. We are living through a historic era for Latin rap, and with this project, we wanted to contribute a sound that honors our history and resilience. Dios Bendiga is our homecoming—a direct, Spanish-language connection to the roots and the people who keep us grounded.”

Percussionist Eric Bobo said “something special happened” from the time the group started recording the album. “To make a record totally in Spanish and to just rely on our instincts was something challenging for us, but we proved to ourselves that we can rise to any occasion. We also wanted to give back & fulfill our promise to our Latino fans,” he said.