Bruce Springsteen Says Stephen Colbert “Lost His Show Because We Got a President Who Can’t Take a Joke”

Home News Jonah Schwartz May 21st, 2026 - 4:38 PM

Bruce Springsteen has hailed Stephen Colbert as “the first guy in America who lost his show because we got a president who can’t take a joke,” NME reports.

Springsteen is just the most recent in a line of famous featured guests for the Late Night with Stephen Colbert’s final week. He appeared as a musical guest for the penultimate episode on May 20. Colbert has hosted Late Night since 2015 and, though CBS claims the show has been cancelled for financial reasons, there has been speculation that Late Night was cancelled due to Colbert’s political opinions. Colbert has been a vocal critic of Trump since his first inauguration in 2016, with Trump himself commenting that he “absolutely love[s]” that Colbert’s show was cancelled.

Springsteen, another vocal critic of the president, has spoken directly to Trump during his Colbert performance where he played his ICE protest song “Streets of Minneapolis.” Springsteen himself has had some back and forth with the president, with Trump encouraging his supporters to boycott the singer over his political views, especially those regarding ICE and recent shootings.

“I’m here in support tonight for Stephen, because you are the first guy in America who lost his show because we got a president who can’t take a joke… and because Larry and David Ellison feel they need to kiss his ass to get what they want,” Springsteen said. “Stephen, these are small-minded people,” he added. “They got no idea what the freedoms of this beautiful country are supposed to be about.”