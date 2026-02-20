Killer Mike Teams Up With Lena Byrd Miles For New Track “Spying Eyes (Smiling Faces)”

Home News Steven Taylor February 20th, 2026 - 4:53 PM

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock

Killer Mike of Run the Jewels fame teamed up with Lena Byrd Miles to release a new song for the upcoming Amazon Prime Video limited series The Gray House. The new song, “Smiling Eyes (Smiling Faces)” is the latest released track off the album contributed by a big name artist. A video for the song can be found on Killer Mike’s YouTube channel.

The video features clips from the show spliced in with shots of Killer Mike rapping his verses on the track. The rapper provides a steady flow of rhymes following the catchy beat, with Lena Byrd Miles taking over for a more operatic sounding chorus. The combination of Killer Mike’s commanding vocals and Miles’ gospel-infused delivery creates a song described as a powerful meditation on truth, resilience and the unseen battles waged in pursuit of justice, all of which are themes The Gray House touches upon. The chorus rings out the line “smiling faces, sometimes they don’t tell the truth.”

“Smiling Eyes (Smiling Faces)” comes as the latest single released from The Gray House soundtrack, following the releases of Willie Nelson’s “Heart of America” and The War And Treaty’s “If This Day.” The Gray House premieres February 26th on Prime Video, covering the story of four women who run an Underground Railroad network during the Civil War. Produced by Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary, the series is set to have music play a central role, with it’s full soundtrack including contributions from other artsits such as Lainey Wilson, Yolanda Adams, Shania Twain, Adrienne Warren, Scott Stapp, Larkin Poe and more.