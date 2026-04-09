Turnstile’s Brendan Yates Joins American Football For New Single “No Feeling”

Home News Juliet Paiz April 9th, 2026 - 9:00 PM

Midwest emo pioneers American Football return with “No Feeling,” a slow-burning, atmospheric single that finds the band pushing their signature sound into more expansive territory. Featuring Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates, the track blends the delicate, interlocking guitar work American Football are known for with a more layered, almost surreal sonic palette. The song moves at a steady, hypnotic pace, built on shimmering riffs, subtle baritone tones and airy synths that give it a floating, weightless feel. Mike Kinsella’s soft, introspective vocals ground the track, while Yates’ higher harmonies cut through with a distinct clarity, adding emotional depth and a surprising sense of lift. His presence doesn’t overpower the song but instead elevates it, turning what was originally conceived as a group vocal moment into something more singular and striking.

Lyrically, “No Feeling” sits in a space of emotional exhaustion and detachment, capturing a moment where everything feels like it’s slipping away. There’s a quiet tension throughout, as if the song is constantly teetering on the edge of collapse, but never fully breaking. That balance between restraint and release is what gives the track its power, making it feel both intimate and expansive at the same time.

The music video mirrors this mood with an animated sequence of glowing, identical figures aboard a long, still ship. They dance and move freely as light comes and goes, before a diver approaches and the illusion breaks, revealing the ship has been underwater all along, ending in a haunting, disintegrating collapse.

photo credit: Madison Hedgecock