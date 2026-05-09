Hayley Williams Invites Scowl’s Kat Moss Onstage For Collaborative Performance Of “Parachute” In Oakland

Home News Aryn Honaker May 9th, 2026 - 11:29 AM

Hayley Williams brought out Kat Moss of the rock band Scowl to perform “Parachute” during her show in Oakland, California, on Thursday. This continues a pattern Williams has been following for all of her Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party tour dates thus far, where she invites a surprise guest to perform the song with her. Besides Moss, Williams has sung “Parachute” with Anthony Green, Dallas Green and Josh Scogin so far.

Hayley x Kat Moss

Parachute

Oakland, CA. N1 metal.blondie on IG pic.twitter.com/klFk5waq0t — Paralandmore (@Paralandmore) May 8, 2026

The two women had electrifying chemistry on stage as they jumped around and shouted out the song lyrics, their movements accompanied by the flickering stage lights. Audience members matched their energy and sang along just as energetically.

Williams and Moss have both acknowledged and praised each other in the past, as reported in Kerrang. In 2022, Williams gave Scowl a shout-out on her BBC Sounds Everything is Emo. In an NME interview during the same year, Moss said, “I would love to play with Paramore, I would lose my mind. I’d cry.”

​William’s current Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party tour, named after her most recent studio album, started in March and had various locations in the US and Canada. It’ll hit the UK on June 5th. To add on, as she just recently announced, that starting in September of this year, she’ll be on a brand new tour called The Hayley Williams Show, where she’ll play cuts from all three of her solo albums.