Anamanaguchi Speed Up and Synth Out American Football’s Midwestern Emo Classic “Stay Home”

Anamanaguchi have reworked American Football’s classic “Stay Home,” which originally debuted during the virtual Minecraft music festival Nether Meant earlier this year. This song originally appeared on American Football’s 1999 self-titled album, which is considered a landmark Midwest emo record.

This take on “Stay Home” speeds up the track from its original eight minute long run time, into a 2 minute and 46 second retro synth styled track. This cover retains some of the song’s original melodies and feel, with some rock elements added into its latter half.

“We love American Football and each have some personal attachment to their first record, but ‘Stay Home’ in particular has a lasting meaning that feels open to interpretation as one grows; it is about acknowledging the realities of the world, and understanding when to take a step back for one’s own wellbeing. If things are too much, you can always feel comfortable staying home,” Anamanaguchi’s Luke Silas said in a press release.

The group has been keeping busy this year with a slew of summer singles such as “Styla” “Kei” featuring POCHI, a remix of Porter Robinson’s “Get Your Wish,” “Vancouver” and “Pixelcandle.” They wrapped up this series with a final track called “Jamie” featuring Jamie Brooks.

Anamanaguchi were also busy prior to the pandemic and held one of the few shows in Los Angeles this year prior to the lockdown. The group’s style is noted for mixing in elements of chiptune, which takes samples from early videogame music, and blending it with live instrumentation.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister