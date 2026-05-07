Hayley Williams Announces Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates With Magdalena Bay & Rico Nasty

Home News Cait Stoddard May 7th, 2026 - 1:30 PM

Today, The Hayley Williams Show has announced its highly anticipated expansion across North and Latin America. The North American leg will feature support from Magdalena Bay and Rico Nasty, while singer-songwriter Annie DiRusso joins the lineup for Latin America and Puerto Rico. $1 from every ticket sold in North America will directly benefit REVERB & Support+Feed. For tickets and more information, click here.

For the last several months,Williams has been touring her most recent album, Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party. The tour has been a celebration of her critically acclaimed Grammy and Libera Award nominated album, which she has played in full each night. The full North American, UK and European tour legs sold out in seconds and has featured numerous surprise guest stars at stops along the way. Now, she announces a new era, The Hayley Williams Show, which will feature material across all three of the singer’s solo albums as well as some exciting surprises.

The Hayley Williams Show Tour Dates

9/3 – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre – West Palm Beach, FL=

9/5 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Atlanta, GA=

9/6 – Credit One Stadium – Charleston, SC=

9/8 – Truliant Amphitheater – Charlotte, NC=

9/9 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek – Raleigh, NC=

9/11 – Xfinity Center – Boston, MA=

9/12 – Albany Med Health System at SPAC – Saratoga Springs, NY=

9/14 – BankNH Pavilion – Gilford, NH=

9/19 – Pine Knob Music Theatre – Detroit, MI=

9/23 – Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH=

9/24 – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre – Tinley Park, IL=

9/26 – Merriweather Post Pavilion (All Things Go Music Festival)- Columbia, MD

10/3 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – San Diego, CA=30 – White River Amphitheatre – Seattle, WA=

10/2 – Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA=

10/3 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – San Diego, CA=

10/9 – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman – Houston, TX=

10/10 – Champions Square – New Orleans, LA=

10/12 – Bank Plus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove – Southaven, MS=

11/6 – Movistar Arena – Bogotá, Colombia %

11/10 – Qualistage – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil %

11/15 – Parque Sarmiento – Buenos Aires, Argentina %

11/18 – Movistar Arena – Santiago, Chile %

11/20 – Costa 21 – Lima, Peru %

11/23 – Auditorio Nacional – Mexico City, MX %

11/27 – Coca-Cola Music Hall – San Juan, Puerto Rico %

* w/ Water From Your Eyes

# w/ Snuggle

^ w/ Tiberius b

= w/ Magdalena Bay and Rico Nasty

% w/ Annie DiRusso

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin