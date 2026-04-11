Anyma’s Coachella Set Cancelled After Weather Affected Stage Build

Home News Skylar Jameson April 11th, 2026 - 1:00 AM

Unfortunately for the DJ Anyma and festival-goers, his Friday Coachella set has been cancelled. Anyma was supposed to perform on the Main Stage tonight. It was supposed to mark a monumental show for the DJ, as he was presenting the world premiere of AEden. Coachella said the reason for the cancellation was the weather affecting his stage build, minutes after he was supposed to go on stage at 12:00 am PST. In their statement, the festival made sure to let fans know that this was a decision they made with Anyma to prioritize the safety of their guests.

Coachella’s full statement reads, “Due to strong wind conditions affecting Anyma’s stage build, he is unable to perform tonight. Coachella and Anyma have made this decision together with your safety as the priority.”

This cancellation may also be disappointing to fans of Blackpink’s Lisa. Earlier this week, Lisa and Anyma put out a new collaboration song called “Bad Angel”. The song being released so close to the festival caused a lot of rumors to stir regarding Lisa performing the song with Anyma at the festival.

Anyma will hopefully take the stage next Friday, at the same time, with the premiere of AEDEN on a fully built stage. After Coachella, Anyma will be setting off on the Aeden World Tour, which will run from May 2nd until December 12th in Paris. Following that tour, Anyma will have a residency in Ibiza from June until September. During the residency, he will perform the show every Tuesday at [UNVRS].

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