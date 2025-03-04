Anyma Announces New Album The End Of Genesys, Rumored to Feature Grimes, FKA Twigs and More

Home News Charlotte Huot March 4th, 2025 - 7:55 PM

Anyma has officially announced his third studio album, The End of Genesys. The album marks the conclusion of his Genesys trilogy, following Genesys I and Genesys II. The announcement came during the final show of his Afterlife Presents Anyma “The End of Genesys” residency at Sphere Las Vegas, where a stunning visual display revealed the upcoming project’s title.

The album will feature an array of high-profile collaborators, including rumored appearances from Grimes, FKA Twigs, 070 Shake, Yeat and Empire of the Sun. The album will also include recent singles such as “Hypnotized” featuring Ellie Goulding, which recently hit #1 at US Dance Radio and Billboard Dance/Mix Show, “Angel in the Dark,” and “Voices in My Head” with Argy and Son of Son. Anyma also debuted new, unreleased tracks throughout his Sphere residency, heightening anticipation for what could be his most expansive and cinematic album yet.

Over 12 electrifying shows, Anyma became the first electronic artist to hold a residency at the cutting-edge Sphere Las Vegas, attracting an audience of 200,000 fans across multiple sold-out dates. The Afterlife Presents Anyma “The End of Genesys” residency, produced by Live Nation, featured a futuristic audiovisual spectacle, blending melodic techno with immersive visuals, designed in collaboration with Alessio De Vecchi, Alexander Wessely and animation studio Woodblock.

Each performance included an impressive lineup of guest artists such as John Summit, Peggy Gou, Mau P, Solomun and special guest Ellie Goulding on December 29, as well as Grimes on New Year’s Eve. The show was widely praised, with Variety calling it “an immersive fantasia that blurs the line between concert, concept and cinema.”

With The End of Genesys closing out his acclaimed trilogy, Anyma continues to redefine electronic music. His upcoming Ultra Miami 2025 performance alongside Solomun is set to be a world-exclusive B2B set, marking another milestone in his already groundbreaking career. Fans can expect more details, track previews and visuals leading up to the album’s release in 2025.