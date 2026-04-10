WEBCAST: Watch Weekend One Of Coachella 2026 Livestream

Home News Skyy Rincon April 10th, 2026 - 1:00 AM

For its 2026 iteration of the festival, Goldenvoice pulled out the big guns in terms of modern pop music representation. Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G are all slated to headline the fest’s main stage on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Accompanying performances from across the genre spectrum are just as exciting with notable appearances from Turnstile, Wednesday and Ethel Cain on Friday, The Strokes (who just announced their first new album in six years), Jack White (who was just announced as a special guest) and Nine Inch Noize (the collaborative project of Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize) on Saturday and finally, Wet Leg, Laufey and FKA Twigs on Sunday.

Aside from the trendier names on the lineup, there are also a wide variety of legacy artists who’ve cemented their names and reputations in the greater cultural imagination. DEVO and Moby fill those slots on Friday, Talking Heads’ David Byrne and Interpol for Saturday with Suicidal Tendencies and Iggy Pop representing for punk and crossover thrash genres.

Coachella Stage Schedule (All times in PST)

Friday, April 10, 2026

5:30-6:20pm – Teddy Swims

7:00-7:55pm – The xx

9:05-10:35 – Sabrina Carpenter

12:00-1:00am – Anyma

Saturday, April 11, 2026

5:30-6:20pm – Addison Rae

7:00-7:50pm – Giveon

9:00-10:10 – The Strokes

11:25-12:55pm – Justin Bieber

Sunday, April 12, 2026

4:00-4:35pm – Tijuana Panthers

4:45-5:30pm – Wet Leg

6:10-7:10pm – Major Lazer

7:50-8:40pm – Young Thug

9:55-11:55pm – Karol G

Outdoor Theatre Schedule (All times in PST)

Friday, April 10, 2026

4:00-4:50pm – Dabeull

5:20-6:10pm – Lykke Li

6:40-7:30pm – Dijon

8:05-9:00pm – Turnstile

10:35-11:50pm – Disclosure

11:55pm-12:55am – Bonus Set From DoLaB

Saturday, April 11, 2026

4:00-4:50pm – Los Hermanos Flores

5:10-6:00pm – Alex G

6:10-6:55pm – Blondshell

7:05-7:55pm – SOMBR

8:30-9:25pm – Labrinth

10:20-11:20pm – David Byrne

Sunday, April 12, 2026

4:00-4:45pm – Gigi Perez

5:15-6:10pm – Clipse

6:45-7:40pm – Foster The People

8:40-9:40pm – Laufey

10:30-11:30pm – BIGBANG

Sahara Stage Schedule (All times in PST)

Friday, April 10, 2026

4:00-4:50pm – Youna

4:50-5:50pm – Hugel

6:15-7:15pm – Marlon Hoffstadt

8:00-8:45pm – Katseye

9:15-10:20pm – Levity

10:50-11:40pm – Swae Lee

12:05-12:55am – Sexyy Red

Saturday, April 11, 2026

4:00-4:50pm – Zulan

5:00-5:55pm – Hamdi

6:15-7:10pm – Yousuke Yukimatsu

7:15-7:55pm – TEED

8:00-8:45pm – Nine Inch Noize

9:10-10:05pm – Rezz

10:30-11:25pm – Adriatique

11:55-12:55am – Worship

Sunday, April 12, 2026

4:00-5:00pm – Girl Math (VNSSA x NALA)

5:05-6:05pm – BUNT

6:10-7:10pm – Duke Dumont

7:25-8:25pm – Mochakk

9:05-10:05pm – Subtronics

10:45-11:55pm – Kaskade

Mojave Stage Schedule (All times in PST)

Friday, April 10, 2026

4:15-5:00pm – Bini

5:30-6:15pm – Central Cee

6:45-7:40pm – Devo

8:10-9:00pm – Moby

9:20-10:05pm – Slayyyter

10:35-11:25pm – Ethel Cain

11:55-12:45pm – Blood Orange

Saturday, April 11, 2026

4:00-4:45pm – Jack White

4:50-5;40pm – Fujii Kaze

5:50-6:35pm – Royel Otis

7:30-8:20pm – Taemin

8:55-9:45pm – PinkPantheress

10:15-11:15pm – Interpol

Sunday, April 12, 2026

4:25-5:10pm – Little Simz

5:35-6:25pm – Suicidal Tendencies

6:30-7:10pm – Samia

7:10-8:10pm – Iggy Pop

8:45-10:00pm – FKA Twigs

Gobi Stage Schedule (All times in PST)

Friday, April 10, 2026

4:00-4:40pm – Bob Baker Marionettes

4:45-5:25pm – NewDad

5:30-6:10 – Joyce Manor

6:15-6:55pm – CMAT

7:20-8:00pm – fakemink

8:25-9:10 – Holly Humberstone

9:50-10:35pm – Joost

11:05-11:55pm – Creepy Nuts

Saturday, April 11, 2026

4:05-4:45pm – Whatmore

5:10-5:50pm – Luisa Sonza

6:15-7:00pm – Geese

7:05-7:50pm – Noga Erez

7:50-8:35pm – Davido

9:00-9:45pm – BIA

10:10-11:00pm – Morat

Sunday, April 12, 2026

4:05-4:50pm – Cobrah

5:15-6:00pm – Oklou

6:30-7:05pm – Black Flag

7:10-7:40pm – flowerovlove

7:45-8:35pm – TOMORA

9:05-9:55pm – The Rapture

10:00-10:40pm – The Chats

Sonora Stage Schedule (All times in PST)

Friday, April 10, 2026

4-4:40pm – Wednesday

4:50-5:30pm – Fleshwater

6:00-6:40pm – The Two Lips

7:10-8:00pm – Ninajirachi

8:25-9:05 – Cachirula & Loojan

9:15-9:45 – February

10:00-10:45 – Hot Mulligan

10:55-11:35pm – Carolina Durante

11:50-12:50pm – Not For Radio

Saturday, April 11, 2026

4:20-5:00pm – Ecca Vandal

5:30-6:10pm – Ceremony

6:40-7:20pm – rusowsky

7:50-8:30pm – 54 Ultra

8:45-9:25pm – Die Spitz

9:45-10:35pm – Mind Enterprises

10:45-11:25pm – Freak Slug

Sunday, April 12, 2026

4:00-4:40pm – Model/Actriz

4;45-5:25pm – Jane Remover

5:30-6:10pm – Los Retros

6:40-7:30pm – ROZ

8:00-8:40pm – Drain

9:10-10:00pm – French Police

10:15-10:55pm – Glitterer

Quasar Stage Schedule (All times in PST)

Friday, April 10, 2026

5:00-7:00pm – Tiga

7:00-9:00pm – Deep Dish

9:00-11:00pm – PAWSA

11:00-1:00pm – Disco Lines

Saturday, April 11, 2026

5:00-7:00pm – Joezi

7:00-9:00pm – Afrojack x Shimza

Sunday, April 12, 2026

4:00-6:00pm – Jazzy

6:00-8:00pm – JOY