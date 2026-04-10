WEBCAST: Watch Weekend One Of Coachella 2026 Livestream

For its 2026 iteration of the festival, Goldenvoice pulled out the big guns in terms of modern pop music representation. Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G are all slated to headline the fest’s main stage on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.
Accompanying performances from across the genre spectrum are just as exciting with notable appearances from Turnstile, Wednesday and Ethel Cain on Friday, The Strokes (who just announced their first new album in six years), Jack White (who was just announced as a special guest) and Nine Inch Noize (the collaborative project of Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize) on Saturday and finally, Wet Leg, Laufey and FKA Twigs on Sunday.
Aside from the trendier names on the lineup, there are also a wide variety of legacy artists who’ve cemented their names and reputations in the greater cultural imagination. DEVO and Moby fill those slots on Friday, Talking Heads’ David Byrne and Interpol for Saturday with Suicidal Tendencies and Iggy Pop representing for punk and crossover thrash genres.
Coachella Stage Schedule (All times in PST)
Friday, April 10, 2026
5:30-6:20pm – Teddy Swims
7:00-7:55pm – The xx
9:05-10:35 – Sabrina Carpenter
12:00-1:00am – Anyma
Saturday, April 11, 2026
5:30-6:20pm – Addison Rae
7:00-7:50pm – Giveon
9:00-10:10 – The Strokes
11:25-12:55pm – Justin Bieber
Sunday, April 12, 2026
4:00-4:35pm – Tijuana Panthers
4:45-5:30pm – Wet Leg
6:10-7:10pm – Major Lazer
7:50-8:40pm – Young Thug
9:55-11:55pm – Karol G
Outdoor Theatre Schedule (All times in PST)
Friday, April 10, 2026
4:00-4:50pm – Dabeull
5:20-6:10pm – Lykke Li
6:40-7:30pm – Dijon
8:05-9:00pm – Turnstile
10:35-11:50pm – Disclosure
11:55pm-12:55am – Bonus Set From DoLaB
Saturday, April 11, 2026
4:00-4:50pm – Los Hermanos Flores
5:10-6:00pm – Alex G
6:10-6:55pm – Blondshell
7:05-7:55pm – SOMBR
8:30-9:25pm – Labrinth
10:20-11:20pm – David Byrne
Sunday, April 12, 2026
4:00-4:45pm – Gigi Perez
5:15-6:10pm – Clipse
6:45-7:40pm – Foster The People
8:40-9:40pm – Laufey
10:30-11:30pm – BIGBANG
Sahara Stage Schedule (All times in PST)
Friday, April 10, 2026
4:00-4:50pm – Youna
4:50-5:50pm – Hugel
6:15-7:15pm – Marlon Hoffstadt
8:00-8:45pm – Katseye
9:15-10:20pm – Levity
10:50-11:40pm – Swae Lee
12:05-12:55am – Sexyy Red
Saturday, April 11, 2026
4:00-4:50pm – Zulan
5:00-5:55pm – Hamdi
6:15-7:10pm – Yousuke Yukimatsu
7:15-7:55pm – TEED
8:00-8:45pm – Nine Inch Noize
9:10-10:05pm – Rezz
10:30-11:25pm – Adriatique
11:55-12:55am – Worship
Sunday, April 12, 2026
4:00-5:00pm – Girl Math (VNSSA x NALA)
5:05-6:05pm – BUNT
6:10-7:10pm – Duke Dumont
7:25-8:25pm – Mochakk
9:05-10:05pm – Subtronics
10:45-11:55pm – Kaskade
Mojave Stage Schedule (All times in PST)
Friday, April 10, 2026
4:15-5:00pm – Bini
5:30-6:15pm – Central Cee
6:45-7:40pm – Devo
8:10-9:00pm – Moby
9:20-10:05pm – Slayyyter
10:35-11:25pm – Ethel Cain
11:55-12:45pm – Blood Orange
Saturday, April 11, 2026
4:00-4:45pm – Jack White
4:50-5;40pm – Fujii Kaze
5:50-6:35pm – Royel Otis
7:30-8:20pm – Taemin
8:55-9:45pm – PinkPantheress
10:15-11:15pm – Interpol
Sunday, April 12, 2026
4:25-5:10pm – Little Simz
5:35-6:25pm – Suicidal Tendencies
6:30-7:10pm – Samia
7:10-8:10pm – Iggy Pop
8:45-10:00pm – FKA Twigs
Gobi Stage Schedule (All times in PST)
Friday, April 10, 2026
4:00-4:40pm – Bob Baker Marionettes
4:45-5:25pm – NewDad
5:30-6:10 – Joyce Manor
6:15-6:55pm – CMAT
7:20-8:00pm – fakemink
8:25-9:10 – Holly Humberstone
9:50-10:35pm – Joost
11:05-11:55pm – Creepy Nuts
Saturday, April 11, 2026
4:05-4:45pm – Whatmore
5:10-5:50pm – Luisa Sonza
6:15-7:00pm – Geese
7:05-7:50pm – Noga Erez
7:50-8:35pm – Davido
9:00-9:45pm – BIA
10:10-11:00pm – Morat
Sunday, April 12, 2026
4:05-4:50pm – Cobrah
5:15-6:00pm – Oklou
6:30-7:05pm – Black Flag
7:10-7:40pm – flowerovlove
7:45-8:35pm – TOMORA
9:05-9:55pm – The Rapture
10:00-10:40pm – The Chats
Sonora Stage Schedule (All times in PST)
Friday, April 10, 2026
4-4:40pm – Wednesday
4:50-5:30pm – Fleshwater
6:00-6:40pm – The Two Lips
7:10-8:00pm – Ninajirachi
8:25-9:05 – Cachirula & Loojan
9:15-9:45 – February
10:00-10:45 – Hot Mulligan
10:55-11:35pm – Carolina Durante
11:50-12:50pm – Not For Radio
Saturday, April 11, 2026
4:20-5:00pm – Ecca Vandal
5:30-6:10pm – Ceremony
6:40-7:20pm – rusowsky
7:50-8:30pm – 54 Ultra
8:45-9:25pm – Die Spitz
9:45-10:35pm – Mind Enterprises
10:45-11:25pm – Freak Slug
Sunday, April 12, 2026
4:00-4:40pm – Model/Actriz
4;45-5:25pm – Jane Remover
5:30-6:10pm – Los Retros
6:40-7:30pm – ROZ
8:00-8:40pm – Drain
9:10-10:00pm – French Police
10:15-10:55pm – Glitterer
Quasar Stage Schedule (All times in PST)
Friday, April 10, 2026
5:00-7:00pm – Tiga
7:00-9:00pm – Deep Dish
9:00-11:00pm – PAWSA
11:00-1:00pm – Disco Lines
Saturday, April 11, 2026
5:00-7:00pm – Joezi
7:00-9:00pm – Afrojack x Shimza
Sunday, April 12, 2026
4:00-6:00pm – Jazzy
6:00-8:00pm – JOY
8:00-10:00pm – Fatboy Slim