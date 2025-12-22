Anyma & EJAE Team Up New Single “Out Of My Body”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 22nd, 2025 - 5:25 PM

Producer, DJ and multidisciplinary artist, Anyma, has unveiled his latest single, “Out Of My Body (Featuring EJAE),” which is a captivating new release that continues to define and expand the boundaries of his sonic universe. The track features the mesmerizing vocals from Korean American artist, singer-songwriter and producer EJAE, whose work has made a strong impact across the global charts.

Known for her distinctive tone, emotional depth, and ability to effortlessly blend vulnerability with power, EJAE brings a haunting intensity to the track, elevating it into a truly immersive, multidimensional experience. Layered over atmospheric synths and pulsing rhythms, “Out Of My Body” captures a powerful sense of transcendence, marking the next chapter in Anyma’s ever-evolving creative journey and continuing to cement his reputation as a boundary-breaking force in electronic music.

“We wrote this song with the intention of capturing the connection between a love that feels like an out of body experience, and how a great dance record can also make you feel that way,” said EJAE. Anyma briefly adds: “Working with EJAE was incredible, and having her voice on this song brought it to life in a way I couldn’t have imagined.”