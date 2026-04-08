Karol G Warned She’d Lose Her Visa For Saying “ICE Out” During Her Headlining Coachella Set

Home News Jasmina Pepic April 8th, 2026 - 4:15 PM

Karol G is preparing for one of the biggest moments of her career as a headliner at Coachella. However, the lead up to her performance has been overshadowed by controversy surrounding what she can and cannot say on stage. The situation has sparked debate about free expression and the risks international artists face while performing in the U.S.

According to NME, the Colombian superstar said she has been warned not to say “ICE out” during her set, with concerns that doing so could allegedly put her U.S. visa at risk. The warning did not come as a formal government statement, but rather from people around her who allegedly fear potential consequences tied to immigration policies and scrutiny.

In interviews leading up to the festival, Karol G explained that she has long wanted to speak out about immigration enforcement issues in the United States. Still, she said people close to her have urged caution, suggesting that even a brief statement on stage could allegedly lead to repercussions such as losing her visa. That possibility has created tension between her desire to use her platform and the realities of navigating international travel and performance regulations.

The moment is especially significant given that Karol G is set to make history as one of the first Latina artists to headline the festival. With such a massive global audience, any statement would carry weight, but also risk. Reports also suggest her team has advised her to avoid the phrase entirely, reinforcing concerns about how political speech could allegedly impact her ability to continue working in the U.S.

Despite the warnings, Karol G has hinted that she still wants to address important issues in a meaningful way. Rather than making a quick statement like “ICE out,” she has suggested she may wait for a moment where her message can have a deeper and more lasting impact.