Lisa Teams Up With Tyla For Collaborative New Track “When I’m With You”

Home News Lea Tran May 17th, 2025 - 11:56 PM

Lisa’s new single, “When I’m With You”, is a hot song made in collaboration with Tyla for the summer. The video also features the new Bose x Lisa collaboration on her chic Bluetooth earbuds. The main premise of the video is Lisa and Tyla experiencing a heat wave with them and their girlfriends getting ready while fanning themselves.

The visuals are bright, those of a desert resort with lots of yellow, orange and red. All the girls are dressed in bedazzled tops and flowy skirts. Some shots are of Lisa sitting on her throne of ice as she fans herself, looking into the night. The second half of the video is a pool party with the girls and some new male additions enjoying the cool water. The video is both sultry and fun with the seductive dance moves from Lisa and Tyla pairing well with the bright color palette.

“When I’m With You” is off of Lisa’s debut solo album, Alter Ego. The album made it to the Top 10 of the Billboard 200. The singer, previously a part of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, also performed at the Coachella 2025 music festival, earning much praise from the media and fans. Tyla also performed at Coachella 2025. Lisa has also made her way into the entertainment industry, starring in the third season of HBO’s The White Lotus.

“When I’m With You” was directed by Olivia De Camps and can be watched on YouTube