Lisa and Anyma Join Forces on New Song “Bad Angel”

Home News Jasmina Pepic April 8th, 2026 - 4:18 PM

LISA and Anyma have teamed up for a striking new collaboration that merges their distinct artistic worlds. The track, titled “Bad Angel,” arrives as a bold and immersive statement that blends electronic innovation with global pop appeal. Released through Interscope Records, the single marks a major moment for both artists as they continue to expand their creative boundaries.

“Bad Angel” is built on Anyma’s signature cinematic techno sound, layering hypnotic beats with sweeping, atmospheric production. The track pulses with high energy, designed for both massive festival stages and late night dance floors. LISA’s vocals cut through the dense production with a dynamic and genre-crossing performance, balancing emotional intensity with confident delivery. The song explores themes of duality, connection and identity, reflecting a tension between human emotion and digital existence.

The accompanying visual experience pushes those ideas even further. Created by Anyma and starring LISA, the video features hyper-real digital environments that blur the line between reality and simulation. Performance-driven storytelling places LISA at the center of a futuristic world, reinforcing the song’s themes of transcendence and self exploration.

Anyma described the track as something that exists between worlds, calling LISA his muse for the project. LISA echoed that excitement, noting her longtime interest in EDM and praising Anyma’s immersive creative vision. The release also coincides with Anyma’s upcoming headline performances at Coachella, positioning “Bad Angel” as a defining moment in both artists’ evolving careers.