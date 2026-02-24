Shaky Knees 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Gorillaz, Turnstile, The Strokes & More

Home News Cait Stoddard February 24th, 2026 - 12:50 PM

Today, it has been announced that Twenty One Pilots, The Strokes and Gorillaz will headline the 13th edition of Shaky Knees Music Festival, which will be returning on September 18-20, to Atlanta’s crown jewel, Piedmont Park. The stacked lineup will bring over 50 performances across four stages including LCD Soundsystem, Pierce The Veil, Turnstile, Wu-Tang Clan, The Prodigy, Fontaines D.C., Pavement, Geese, Knocked Loose, Danny Elfman, Hot Mulligan and other acts. For tickets and more information, click here.

Modest Mouse, Japanese Breakfast, Santigold, Jimmy Eat World, Blood Orange, Peach Pit, Taking Back Sunday, Snow Strippers, Ben Howard, Minus The Bear, Wolf Alice, The Rapture, Elio Me!, Coheed and Cambria, Jet, Fcukers, Violet Ghrol, Cardinals, Porch Light, American Hi-FI. Rehash, Cruz Backham, Rum Jungle, Geordie Greep and other talented souls will be performing at the event as well.

GA+ tickets provide unlimited access to the centrally located GA+ Lounge with views of both Peachtree and Piedmont Stages, shade, relaxing seating, air-conditioned restrooms, lawn games, a private bar with drinks for purchase, plus dedicated GA+ hospitality staff for all your festival needs. VIP offers unlimited access to the VIP Lounges at Peachtree, Piedmont and Ponce de Leon Stages with direct access to premium on-field viewing areas, air-conditioned restrooms, lockers and mobile charging units for rent, dedicated festival merch store, a dedicated VIP entrance lane at the main festival entrance and more.

Platinum tickets offer all GA+ and VIP amenities plus exclusive front-of-stage viewing at Peachtree, Piedmont and Ponce de Leon Stages with complimentary beer, seltzer and water, access into the air-conditioned Platinum Lounge located inside Park Tavern restaurant with a daily acoustic performance by a Shaky Knees artist, complimentary all-day dining, full-service bar and coffee service, exclusive festival gift and more.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson