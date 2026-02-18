LCD Soundsystem Announces Spring 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Jasmina Pepic February 18th, 2026 - 5:34 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

LCD Soundsystem is extending its live return with a fresh run of spring 2026 U.S. tour dates. The added performances expand the group’s schedule and continue their recent pattern of multi-night venue runs instead of a traditional city to city sprint. Tickets and presale details are available through the band’s official website.

The centerpiece of the announcement is a four night residency at Boston’s Roadrunner from April 30th through May 3th. The band has increasingly embraced residencies that allow fans several chances to attend and often feature varied setlists across nights. Australian post punk group Exek will open the Boston shows, reinforcing the dance floor oriented club atmosphere LCD Soundsystem has cultivated in recent years.

A standalone performance in Reno, Nevada follows on May 24th at the Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort. Tickets for the Reno show go on sale February 20th at 10 a.m. local time, while tickets for the Boston residency go on sale February 27th at 10 a.m. local time. An artist presale for Boston runs from February 24th through February 26th.

These concerts join previously scheduled performances including a four night run at Chicago’s Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom and a festival appearance at BottleRock Napa Valley. The routing reflects the band’s modern touring approach, focusing on destination events and repeat performances where audiences travel specifically to see them. LCD Soundsystem’s live reputation remains rooted in extended dance rock performances built around favorites such as “Dance Yrself Clean,” “Someone Great” and “All My Friends.”

Spring 2026 Tour Dates:

3/5 – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL

3/6 – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL

3/7 – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL

3/8 – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL

4/30 – Roadrunner – Boston, MA

5/1 – Roadrunner – Boston, MA

5/2 – Roadrunner – Boston, MA

5/3 – Roadrunner – Boston, MA

5/23 – BottleRock Napa Valley – Napa, CA

5/24 – Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort – Reno, NV