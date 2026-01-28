Brady Ebert Previously of Turnstile Calls Out The Band After Anti-ICE Post, Claims They’re “Pandering to Their Audience”

Home News Khalliah Gardner January 28th, 2026 - 12:54 PM

Brady Ebert, who used to be in the band Turnstile, has recently started criticizing his old group. The band’s controversial post called for abolishing ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and caught a lot of attention from fans. Even though they connected well with their audience, Ebert thinks the band’s message is more about pleasing fans than truly caring about immigration issues. His comments make people wonder if the band’s political actions are genuine or just meant to improve their public image.

Loudwire reported that Ebert claimed that Turnstile is trying to please their audience on purpose. He suggested the band’s political messages are more about staying popular than expressing true beliefs. This claim has started a big conversation among fans and the wider music community. People are debating whether artists’ political statements are real or just shaped by what people want to hear at the moment. The discussion focuses on how much artists change their messages to fit in with what’s currently trendy or accepted.

Ebert’s comments have shown the difficulties bands and artists face when trying to match their public image with political movements, especially if past members disagree. This situation highlights how complicated it can be for artists to manage their personal beliefs while considering what their audience expects from them. It points out that artists often struggle between being true to themselves and meeting fans’ changing demands. Ebert’s remarks also spark a wider discussion about challenges in music related to staying authentic, finding meaning, and balancing what the public thinks with personal values.

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock