Twenty One Pilots Announce New Concert Film More Than We Ever Imagined For February 2026 Theatrical Release

Home News Cait Stoddard January 8th, 2026 - 7:05 PM

According to NME.com, Twenty One Pilots has announced that their new concert film, More Than We Ever Imagined, is set to arrive in cinemas next month. The Grammy Award-winning band teamed up with Trafalgar Releasing for the film, which chronicles the band as they playing a career-defining show in Mexico City by performing to 65,000 fans at a sold-out stadium during The Clancy World Tour.

The film will follow the band as they touch down in the city, all the way through to the moment they step off the stage and will arrive at IMAX and cinemas worldwide on February 26, for a limited time. As well as capturing their high-energy live performance, the project also incorporates a blend of behind-the-scenes moments and shows the members as they gear up for one of the biggest shows of their career.

“I have spent the better part of the last 16 years of my life following Twenty One Pilots around the world,” said director Mark C. Eshleman. “I have seen them play clubs that were in the basements of bigger clubs for an audience made up of only the other bands on the bill.”