Modest Mouse Announces Spring 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

According to BrooklynVegan.com, Modest Mouse are a little over a week away from the start of their first-ever cruise festival, Ice Cream Float and ahead of that they have announced new spring tour dates surrounding their sets at Kilby Block Party and Bonnaroo. The shows happen in select U.S. cities in May and June. People see all tour dates below the article.

There will not be NYC show this time but there is a New Haven, CT date at College Street Music Hall on June 3 and a Sayreville, MJ date at Starland Ballroom on June 5. Tickets to those and all dates go on sale Friday, January 30 at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales starting Wednesday, January 28 at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here.

Modest Mouse Tour Dates

2/3 – ZeyZey – Miami Miami, FL

2/4 – ZeyZey -Miami Miami, FL

2/5 – 9 Ice Cream Floats – Modest Mouse Cruise 2026 Miami, FL

5/12 – Knitting Factory – Spokane Spokane, WA

5/13 – The Wilma – Missoula, MT

5/14 The ELM Bozeman, MT

5/15 – 17 – Kilby Block Party 2026 – Salt Lake City, UT

6/4 – College Street Music – Hall New Haven, CT

6/5 – Starland Ballroom – Sayreville, NJ

6/6 – Archer Music Hall – Allentown, PA

6/7 – The Dome – Virginia Beach, VA

6/9 – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater – Wilmington, NC

6/10 – Charleston Music Hall – Charleston, SC

6/12 – The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC

6/13 – The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC

6/14 – Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2026 – Manchester, TN

8/18 – Nationals Park – Washington, DC

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock