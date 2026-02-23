Gorillaz Invite Black Thought, Sparks, IDLES’ Joe Talbot & More Onstage During ‘The Mountain’ LA Playback Show

Home News Cait Stoddard February 23rd, 2026 - 4:01 PM

According to social media, the Gorillaz invited Black Thought, Sparks, IDLES’ Joe Talbot and other acts onstage during The Mountain LA Playback Show. On their social media post, Consequence said: “The setlist for Gorillaz’s first of two shows at Hollywood Palladium supporting their new album The Mountain.” On the post. is a picture that showed the setlist from the concert,

The setlist for Gorillaz’s first of two shows at Hollywood Palladium supporting their new album The Mountain. 📸: Eric Girard pic.twitter.com/7GeBHqcHm0 — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) February 23, 2026

Then, more social media posts started to pop up with the captions: “Delirium feat. Mark E. Smith, @gorillaz at Hollywood Palladium, night 1 video by @HITSDD”

Delirium feat. Mark E. Smith, @gorillaz at Hollywood Palladium, night 1

video by @HITSDD pic.twitter.com/X2WOMsCnlg — Damon Albarn Unofficial (@DamonUnofficial) February 23, 2026

“The Sad God, @gorillaz at the Hollywood Palladium video by superstar_gorg.”

The Sad God, @gorillaz at the Hollywood Palladium

video by superstar_gorg pic.twitter.com/aiQfzEhGCd — Damon Albarn Unofficial (@DamonUnofficial) February 23, 2026

