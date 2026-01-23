Death Cab For Cutie Announce Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates With Japanese Breakfast, Nation Of Language & Jay Som

Home News Steven Taylor January 23rd, 2026 - 3:55 PM

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria

Indie rock group Death Cab For Cutie have announced today that they have joined the ANTI- Records label, and as well have shared dates for a newly announced and upcoming summer tour across the United States, following last year’s 20th anniversary tour for their album Transatlanticism.

The 22 stop tour will see the band across the country, supported by Jay Som, Japanese Breakfast and Nation of Language. Ticket presale is set to begin on Wednesday, January 28th at 10am local time, with public sales opening later on Friday, January 30th.

“One of my favorite parts of being in this band is getting to be out on the road with artists that inspire us,” said vocalist Ben Gibbard. “Japanese Breakfast, Jay Som and Nation of Language have made some of our favorite albums in recent years and we’re stoked they’ll be joining us this summer.”

Gibbard also commented on the band’s signing to ANTI-,”We are thrilled to be joining the roster at ANTI- which includes some of our favorite artists, old friends and in many cases, both. We also can’t wait to begin this new chapter with the wonderful staff at ANTI- and share with you what we’ve been working on.”

Death Cab for Cutie Tour Dates

05/29 – Denver, CO – Outside Days *Festival

07/10 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory *Jay Som

07/11 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre *Jay Som

07/12 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park *Jay Som

07/14 – Cincinnati, OH – MegaCorp Pavilion *Jay Som

07/15 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion *Jay Som

07/17 – Philadelphia, PA – Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts *Japanese Breakfast

07/18 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC *Japanese Breakfast

07/19 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre *Japanese Breakfast

07/21 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion *Japanese Breakfast

07/22 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *Japanese Breakfast

07/24 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre #Nation of Language

07/25 – Bentonville, AR – The Momentary #Nation of Language

07/26 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Cove #Nation of Language

07/28 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s #Nation of Language

07/29 – Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater #Nation of Language

07/31 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre #Nation of Language

08/02 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre #Nation of Language

08/03 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre #Nation of Language

08/04 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park #Nation of Language

08/06 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas