Death Cab For Cutie Announce Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates With Japanese Breakfast, Nation Of Language & Jay Som

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria
Indie rock group Death Cab For Cutie have announced today that they have joined the ANTI- Records label, and as well have shared dates for a newly announced and upcoming summer tour across the United States, following last year’s 20th anniversary tour for their album Transatlanticism.
The 22 stop tour will see the band across the country, supported by Jay Som, Japanese Breakfast and Nation of Language. Ticket presale is set to begin on Wednesday, January 28th at 10am local time, with public sales opening later on Friday, January 30th.
“One of my favorite parts of being in this band is getting to be out on the road with artists that inspire us,” said vocalist Ben Gibbard. “Japanese Breakfast, Jay Som and Nation of Language have made some of our favorite albums in recent years and we’re stoked they’ll be joining us this summer.”
Gibbard also commented on the band’s signing to ANTI-,”We are thrilled to be joining the roster at ANTI- which includes some of our favorite artists, old friends and in many cases, both. We also can’t wait to begin this new chapter with the wonderful staff at ANTI- and share with you what we’ve been working on.”
Death Cab for Cutie Tour Dates
05/29 – Denver, CO – Outside Days *Festival
07/10 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory *Jay Som
07/11 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre *Jay Som
07/12 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park *Jay Som
07/14 – Cincinnati, OH – MegaCorp Pavilion *Jay Som
07/15 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion *Jay Som
07/17 – Philadelphia, PA – Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts *Japanese Breakfast
07/18 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC *Japanese Breakfast
07/19 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre *Japanese Breakfast
07/21 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion *Japanese Breakfast
07/22 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *Japanese Breakfast
07/24 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre #Nation of Language
07/25 – Bentonville, AR – The Momentary #Nation of Language
07/26 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Cove #Nation of Language
07/28 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s #Nation of Language
07/29 – Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater #Nation of Language
07/31 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre #Nation of Language
08/02 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre #Nation of Language
08/03 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre #Nation of Language
08/04 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park #Nation of Language
08/06 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
08/07 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre