Minnesota Yacht Club Announce 2026 Lineup Featuring Cage The Elephant, The Strokes, The Lumineers & More

Today, it has been announced that The Strokes, The Lumineers and Matchbox Twenty will headline the third annual Minnesota Yacht Club Festival, which will be returning July 17-19, to Harriet Island Regional Park in St. Paul, MN. Bringing over 25 artists across two stages with no overlapping sets, the lineup features additional performances from The Black Keys, Cage The Elephant, Lord Huron, Mt. Joy, Atmosphere, Geese, The All-American Rejects, Lucy Dacus, The Fray, Passion Pit, Dashboard Confessional and other acts. For tickets and more information, click here.

GA+ tickets provide access to the GA+ Lounge with relaxing seating, air-conditioned restrooms, lawn games, a private bar with drinks for purchase and dedicated food for purchase, plus dedicated GA+ hospitality staff for all your festival needs. VIP offers all GA+ amenities plus access to an exclusive viewing platform at Skipper Stage, dedicated entry lane into the festival, unlimited access to the VIP Lounge with lockers and mobile charging units for rent and a dedicated festival merch store.

Platinum tickets offer all VIP amenities plus front-of-stage viewing at Skipper Stage, exclusive viewing at Crow’s Nest Stage soundboard with complimentary beer, seltzer and water, unlimited access to the air-conditioned Platinum Lounge at Wigington Pavilion with indoor and outdoor seating, complimentary full-service bar and all-day dining and a dedicated Platinum Concierge to assist with any festival needs. Layaway plans are available starting at $20 down for a limited time.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela