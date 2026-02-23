Louder Than Life 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Tool, My Chemical Romance, Danny Elfman & More

Home News Cait Stoddard February 23rd, 2026 - 1:11 PM

Today, it has been announced that Louder Than Life will be returning to the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, KY on September 17 – 20 for its 12th edition, delivering the largest lineup in the festival’s history and the biggest bill ever assembled by producer Danny Wimmer Presents. Tool, My Chemical Romance, Danny Elfman and other acts are scheduled to perform at the event. For tickets and more information, click here.

Also, performing at the event will be Limp Bizkit, Pantera, Pierce The Veil, Gojira, The Prodigy, Sublime, Papa Roach, A Day To Remember, BABYMETAL, Megadeth, Danzig, Halestorm, Rise Against, Alice Cooper, Circa Survive, Ice Nine Kills, Jimmy Eat World, The Mars Volta, Mastodon, The Used, Bilmuri, Sabaton, Coheed and Cambria, The Pretty Reckless, Hot Mulligan and other talented souls.

Taking Back Sunday, Sleeping With Sirens, In This Moment, Dance Gavin Dance, Chiodos, Black Label Society, Killswitch Engage, Anthrax, Ministry, CAVALERA, Skillet, The Warning, Nothing More, Tom Morello, Lindsey Stirling, Dethklok, Black Veil Brides, Kublai Khan TX, Underoath, Alkaline Trio, Machine Head, Suicidal Tendencies, Chad Gray, Starset, Badflower, Alexisonfire, Animals As Leaders and other acts will be performing as well.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson