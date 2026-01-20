Flight Of The Conchords Play First LA Show In 10 Years, Lizzo Hosts Comedy & Music Night, Pee-Wee Herman Tribute Featuring Danny Elfman, DEVO & More At Netflix Is A Joke Festival

Home News Emily Lopez January 20th, 2026 - 10:53 PM

Netflix is a Joke Fest is a comedy festival, which has been confirmed to be returning to Los Angeles on May 4-10 this year for an entire week of laughs. While many of the talents at these festivals are comedians (given the name), there are a few musical talents as well who will be performing throughout the festival. According to an official statement, Flight of the Conchords will be performing, which will be their first time performing in Los Angeles in 10 years. Other musical talents include: Lizzo, Danny Elfman, DEVO, Jelly Roll, Feid, and Ben Folds. This is not a complete list, as the talent lineup is subject to change and more talents will be announced as the festival approaches.

Singer and rapper Lizzo is scheduled to host a comedy and music night. This is one of the many festival exclusive events that will be offered. Another event is A Tribute to Pee-wee Herman, in which DEVO and Danny Elfman will be collaborating with several other talents to celebrate “40 years of Pee-wee’s Playhouse in partnership with Herman World.” Jelly Roll is also a big name that will be at the festival, having grown popular in both the rap and country music genres.

Overall, this festival offers a fun time to fans from a diverse range of interests. Podcasts will also be featured, for those who prefer content in that form. For those who are interested in attending, tickets for the various event will be available for purchase on January 23 at 10 am PT. They can be purchased on the official festival website.