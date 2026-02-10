Taking Back Sunday Announces Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates With Bayside

Home News Cait Stoddard February 10th, 2026 - 5:16 PM

Following a whirlwind 2025 that saw them touring across the country with Coheed and Cambria, rock band Taking Back Sunday is thrilled to get back on the road in 2026. The group has announced that they will be touring this summer with special guests Bayside. The tour is set to kick off on May 31, in Dewey Beach, with stops to follow in Pittsburgh, Jacksonville, Cleveland, St. Louis and other cities. For ticket and more information, click here.

“We first started playing shows with Bayside around Long Island and the greater tri-state area in the early 2000s. We played in basements and dive bars. The shows weren’t very well attended but we were having the time of our lives. Since those days, we’ve been fortunate enough to remain friends and share labels and stages across the globe. In 2012 Bayside was kind enough to join us in celebrating our 10 year anniversary of Tell All Your Friends. After 14 years, we thought it was about damn time we hit the road with them again. We can’t wait to see you out there!” said Taking Back Sunday.

Taking Back Sunday Tour Dates

5/31 – Dewey Beach, DE – Bottle Cork

6/1 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

6/3 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome at Virginia Beach

6/5 – Jacksonville, FL – FIVE

6/6 – Jupiter, FL – Abacoa Amphitheater

6/8 – Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine

6/9 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

6/10 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland – Music Hall

6/12 – North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues – Myrtle Beach

6/14 – Spartanburg, SC – Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium – The Hall

6/16 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

6/18 – St. Louis, MO – Ballpark Village

6/19 – Davenport, IA – Capitol Theatre

6/20 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

6/21 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

8/8 – Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin