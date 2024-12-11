Boardwalk Rock Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Kat Von D, Alice Cooper, Mötley Crüe & More 

The Boardwalk Rock Festival is set to bring an electrifying lineup of rock legends to Ocean City, Maryland, on May 17-18, 2025. Hosted at the historic Ocean City Boardwalk and Inlet Beach, this two-day event will feature over 25 artists across three stages, making it a must-attend for rock fans. Headliners for the festival will include Def Leppard, Nickelback, Mötley Crüe and Shinedown, according to Blabbermouth.
More iconic artists will take the stage, like Alice Cooper, Kat Von D, Three Days Grace, Halestorm, Blush, Chevelle, 3 Doors Down, Bret Michaels, Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm and more. The weekend is sure to be packed with high-energy performances. The full lineup and daily schedules are available on the official Boardwalk Rock website.
View this post on Instagram
Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Dec. 13, with various options available:
1-Day and 2-Day General Admission (GA)
GA+: Includes access to private lounges with shade and seating, air-conditioned restrooms, concierge service, complimentary water and a private bar.
VIP: Offers dedicated viewing areas at all stages, VIP lounges with private bars, air-conditioned restrooms, lockers for rent and more.
Platinum: Provides front-of-stage viewing at all stages, access to Platinum Lounges with complimentary dining and drinks, air-conditioned restrooms, lockers, mobile charging units and all VIP amenities.
Beyond the music, festival-goers can enjoy access to the Jolly Roger at the Pier amusement park, located within the festival grounds. Attendees will also have opportunities to explore local food vendors and businesses along the Ocean City Boardwalk, including restaurants, bars and shops.
Boardwalk Rock Festival 2025 Full Lineup
Saturday, May 17
Headliners:
Def Leppard
Mötley Crüe
Supporting Acts:
Halestorm
Bush
Chevelle
Flyleaf (with Lacey Sturm)
The Struts
Extreme
Everclear
Puddle of Mudd
Trapt
Kat Von D
Royale Lynn
Sunday, May 18
Headliners:
Nickelback
Shinedown
Supporting Acts:
Three Days Grace
Alice Cooper
3 Doors Down
Bret Michaels
Candlebox
Night Ranger
Crossfade
Dorothy
Black Stone Cherry
Fuel
Saliva
Tim Montana
Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva