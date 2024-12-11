Boardwalk Rock Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Kat Von D, Alice Cooper, Mötley Crüe & More 

Home News Charlotte Huot December 11th, 2024 - 6:37 PM

The Boardwalk Rock Festival is set to bring an electrifying lineup of rock legends to Ocean City, Maryland, on May 17-18, 2025. Hosted at the historic Ocean City Boardwalk and Inlet Beach, this two-day event will feature over 25 artists across three stages, making it a must-attend for rock fans. Headliners for the festival will include Def Leppard, Nickelback, Mötley Crüe and Shinedown, according to Blabbermouth.

More iconic artists will take the stage, like Alice Cooper, Kat Von D, Three Days Grace, Halestorm, Blush, Chevelle, 3 Doors Down, Bret Michaels, Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm and more. The weekend is sure to be packed with high-energy performances. The full lineup and daily schedules are available on the official Boardwalk Rock website.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Dec. 13, with various options available:

1-Day and 2-Day General Admission (GA)

GA+: Includes access to private lounges with shade and seating, air-conditioned restrooms, concierge service, complimentary water and a private bar.

VIP: Offers dedicated viewing areas at all stages, VIP lounges with private bars, air-conditioned restrooms, lockers for rent and more.

Platinum: Provides front-of-stage viewing at all stages, access to Platinum Lounges with complimentary dining and drinks, air-conditioned restrooms, lockers, mobile charging units and all VIP amenities.

Beyond the music, festival-goers can enjoy access to the Jolly Roger at the Pier amusement park, located within the festival grounds. Attendees will also have opportunities to explore local food vendors and businesses along the Ocean City Boardwalk, including restaurants, bars and shops.

Boardwalk Rock Festival 2025 Full Lineup

Saturday, May 17

Headliners:

Def Leppard

Mötley Crüe

Supporting Acts:

Halestorm

Bush

Chevelle

Flyleaf (with Lacey Sturm)

The Struts

Extreme

Everclear

Puddle of Mudd

Trapt

Kat Von D

Royale Lynn

Sunday, May 18

Headliners:

Nickelback

Shinedown

Supporting Acts:

Three Days Grace

Alice Cooper

3 Doors Down

Bret Michaels

Candlebox

Night Ranger

Crossfade

Dorothy

Black Stone Cherry

Fuel

Saliva

Tim Montana

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva