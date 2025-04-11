The Mars Volta Announces Fall 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Jazmin Mendoza April 11th, 2025 - 6:15 PM

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

The Mars Volta has officially announced their Fall 2025 North America tour, following up with the Lucro Sucio; Los Ojos del Vacío. Known for their genre-defying sound and insane performances, the band will be ready to hit the road once again, this time headlining their own tour after just recently wrapping up their supporting tour with popular band Deftones.

The Fall 2025 tour will begin in Dallas, Texas with the band hitting major cities across the U.S. such as Miami, Sacramento, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, and many more, stated to Brooklyn Vegan. Fans should expect an intense and immersive experience with the tour featuring new songs from Lucro Sucio; Los Ojos del Vacío, as well as some old favorites.

The tour will span a month from October to November. It will mark The Mars Volta’s return as headliners, with them ready to bring full force on stage. Presales will begin on April 14 at 10 AM, giving fans early access to tickets for those who want to secure a seat. The remaining tickets will go on sale on April 18 at 10 AM. The demand is expected to be high, and fans are encouraged to secure spots early.

For those fans with no plans for the fall, this tour is the way to go. The tour is promised to be commemorable in The Mars Volta legacy as they continue to phase through the band’s legacy while pushing musical boundaries and delivering unforgettable performances.

THE MARS VOLTA: 2025 TOUR DATES

10/25 Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory

10/26 Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

10/28 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

10/31 Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore

11/01 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

11/02 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

11/04 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

11/05 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

11/07 Portland, ME – State Theatre

11/08 Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues

11/09 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

11/11 Toronto, ON – History

11/12 Newport, KY – Megacorp Pavilion

11/13 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

11/14 Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

11/16 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

11/18 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

11/20 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

11/21 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

11/22 Tacoma, WA – Temple Theatre

11/24 Sacramento, CA – Channel 24

11/25 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

11/26 Pasadena, CA – Pasadena Civic Auditorium

11/28 Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium

11/29 San Diego, CA – SOMA