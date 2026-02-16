Danny Carey Says Tool Are Planning New Music & Sphere Residency For 2027: “We’re Hoping When We Release The New Record, Maybe Do A Stint At The Sphere”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 16th, 2026 - 5:26 PM

According to NME.com, in a new interview with Spiral Out, Tool‘s drummer Danny Carey has confirmed that the band were working on the follow-up to their latest LP, Fear Inoculum, which arrived in 2019. “We’re working on a lot of new Tool songs right now,” he said (per Blabbermouth). He went on to add that the ultimate goal was to release the new material in 2027. After the interviewer noted Tool were “a very cinematic band”, particularly when it came to the visual spectacle of their live shows, Carey agreed.

“Yeah, we’re very much into that. We’re hoping when we release the new record, maybe do a stint at the Sphere ’cause I think we’re the perfect band for that. We’ve been talking to those guys.” said the drummer. He went on to say that “the preparation” involved in bringing a huge Sphere residency to fruition was “pretty intense”, explaining: “It’s a very expensive endeavor, and it takes a while to get into the black. I think [you have to play] quite a few shows before you make any money.”

When briefly being asked if he has ever been to the Sphere, Carey said: “Yeah. Well, I just took a tour of it. I haven’t actually seen a full-on show, but they took [us around the venue] to show it off. It’s incredible, man. I almost got vertigo [just looking at it].”

Photo Credit: Marv Watson