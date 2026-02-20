McKenna Grace Joins Ice Nine Kills On New Single & Video “Twisting The Knife” From Scream 7

Home News Steven Taylor February 20th, 2026 - 5:09 PM

Actress and singer McKenna Grace has teamed up with the heavy metal group Ice Nine Kills in a unique collaborative release for the new track “Twisting The Knife.” The new track is part of the soundtrack to the upcoming Scream 7, which Grace herself also stars in. A video for the track, which even features the film’s iconic slasher Ghostface himself, can be found on the band’s YouTube channel.

Described as “Part 1″ of the track’s music video, the video opens with Ice Nine Kills vocalist Spencer Charnas and Grace in a duet across a landscape of enormous knives. The song begins with a more drawn back and operatic instrumental, before the slamming of a knife welcomes the metal sound the band is known for. The vocalists duet across the song across a surreal and macabre landscape of knives as a giant Ghostface takes a stab at both of the singers and they find themselves surrounded by hordes of figures donning the iconic costume. The video ends with a call for the viewer to check the description for it’s second part.

“Twisting the Knife is our tribute to Wes Craven and the Scream franchise,” Charnas said about the track, “which means so much to us. Scream is baked into the DNA of who I am and of Ice Nine Kills—my love of horror, comedy, and the collision between the two. I was already obsessed with Halloween and Friday the 13th, but Scream was the first I saw in theaters. Hearing the killer talk about horror movies, in that distinctively pop-culture savvy Kevin Williamson way, blew my mind.”

“In recent years,” Charnas continued, “we’ve gotten to know and work with Matthew Lillard, Skeet Ulrich, Neve Campbell, Rose McGowan, Jamie Kennedy, Lee Waddell, and others in different capacities. We announced the collaboration with Scream 7 at Wembley Arena, with Ghostface and Rose McGowan, which was surreal in itself. When we learned that Mckenna Grace is a fan of our band, it made perfect sense to invite her to sing. She recorded her part in my home studio, in the same room where I keep my screen-used Scream knife prop, one of the four rubber knives made for the first movie. Marco Beltrami’s Scream scores are just as influential to me as any other component of the films. In our song, there are echoes of the moody atmospheres he’s created, with our own INK twist.”

Grace also shared, “Making this song was such a special experience for me- I am such a big INK fan and it was such an amazing opportunity to be able to play with a different style of music. I am so inspired by Amy Lee’s vocals and we all wanted to channel Scream and Sydney’s story as best as we could. Spencer and the guys were so much fun to collaborate with and I’m so thankful to Kevin Williamson.”