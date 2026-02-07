Norah Jones and Josh Homme Join Forces For a Cover of “Somethin’ Stupid” by Frank & Nancy Sinatra

Home News Skylar Jameson February 7th, 2026 - 1:44 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

The 10-time Grammy-winning musician Norah Jones will be teaming up with Queens of the Stone Age’s Joshua Homme for an episode of her podcast Norah Jones Is Playing Along. The podcast episode will focus on music industry insights and stories from their artistic processes and careers in general. The episode drops February 10th, and features multiple duet covers from the two music powerhouses. One of these covers includes one of “Somethin’ Stupid” originally by C. Carson Parks and made famous by Frank & Nancy Sinatra. The cover of “Somethin’ Stupid” was officially released today, prior to the podcast episode premiering.

The “Somethin’ Stupid” cover comes with a video, which shows the two singing the song, while Homme plays the guitar and Jones plays piano. In this cover, their voices join for a brand new take on the classic song, making the track feel refreshed with their new version. The cover is smooth and easy-going. It gives a sense of serenity, with the soft music and harmonious vocals. The cover is available on YouTube and all other streaming platforms.

In addition to covering “Somethin’ Stupid”, Jones and Homme come together on multiple Queens of the Stone Age classics, such as “Kalopsia”, “Make It Wit Chu” and even a deep cut with “This Lullaby”. Covers seem to be a new trend for Homme, as he recently covered “Night Prowler” by AC/DC at Dean Delray’s Bon Scott tribute concert. All these covers can be heard with the new episode of Norah Jones Is Playing Along on February 10th. It will be released on the iHeartRadio app and all the other podcast platforms.